Bristol man evades LaGrange police in stolen minivan, barricades himself in apartment

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Bristol man was arrested and taken into custody Thursday after a standoff at a LaGrange County apartment complex.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department reports Travis Fullington, 31, was observed driving a stolen Chrysler minivan around Rome City Thursday morning.

Officers pulled up to the minivan and tried to make contact with Fullington, but he drove off.

The stolen van was later discovered in a parking lot at Topeka Trace Apartments. A resident at the apartment complex told police that Fullington was inside, and that he had barricaded himself in the apartment with a shotgun and several rounds of ammunition.

Officers made repeated attempts to call Fullington out of the apartment, but he refused. The Indiana State Police SWAT team was then called to the scene, who made entry into the apartment.

Police found Fullington hiding in the refrigerator. He was taken into custody without further incident.

It was also discovered Fullington was wanted on a Parole Violation Warrant.