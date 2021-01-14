Brigthpoint receives Lilly Endowment grant for youth program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Brightpoint has received a $72,000 grant from the Lilly Endowment’s Youth Program Resilience Fund.

The grant will be used for Brightpoint’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) youth program. This helps high school juniors and seniors either stay in school through graduation and helps them into post-secondary education or employment. Students in JAG take part in a school-to-career program with one year of follow-up counseling after graduation.

JAG currently serves 560 students in 13 area high schools. Northeast Indiana Works oversees and funds the JAG program.

Lilly Endowment has made 297 grants through their Youth Program Resilience Fund to organizations across the state to help them deal with the challenges cause by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lilly says they have made more than $170 in grants to help organizations during the pandemic.