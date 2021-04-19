Bridge projects to impact Fort Wayne traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bridge work will be impacting a few well-traveled Fort Wayne roadways starting this week.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, work on the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge in downtown Fort Wayne will result in lane closures and restrictions for up to three weeks, with traffic down to one lane in parts.

The Indiana Department of Transportation adds that the Leesburg Road bridge over Interstate 69 in western Fort Wayne will be closed from today through April 30th for repair work.

Overnight lane restrictions will also be in place tonight and tomorrow night on Coliseum Blvd. between North Anthony Blvd. and Crescent Ave. for crews to work on the pedestrian bridge near Purdue University Fort Wayne.