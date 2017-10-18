Breaking News: Mike Pence’s brother plans to run for Congress

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Greg Pence, one of Mike Pence’s older brothers, has filed a tax document indicating he will seek the eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor represented for 12 years.

A filing made with the Internal Revenue Service on Monday shows the elder Pence has formed a political organization called Greg Pence for Congress Inc. A political committee for Pence has not yet been registered with the Federal Elections Commission, according to federal records.

Greg Pence will almost certainly have powerful support in the Republican primary due to his name. The overwhelmingly Republican district includes Muncie and Columbus, the Pence family’s hometown.

The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Luke Messer, who is giving it up to run for the Senate.