Braun’s first bill looks to freeze lawmaker pay during shutdowns

WASHINGTON (WOWO): While the partial government shutdown approaches three weeks long, Indiana’s newest representative in Washington is hoping to give lawmakers more of an incentive to avoid future shutdowns.

U.S. Senator Mike Braun’s first bill is called the No Budget, No Pay Act, and he says its aim is simple: if there’s a government shutdown that leaves federal workers unpaid, members of Congress won’t be paid either.

“It’s a silly way to get anything done. You never run your business or state government to the verge, or to the brink,” Braun said.

If passed, the bill would block lawmakers from getting paid unless they pass annual budgets and all appropriations by October 1st every year, and there would also be no retroactive back pay.