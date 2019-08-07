Braun on gun laws: “We need to look at it in a different way”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lawmakers on both the state and national levels are struggling with how to respond to the latest mass shootings to impact our nation after 31 died in shootings in Ohio and Texas last weekend…

Indiana US Senator Mike Braun tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 while he supports gun rights, it’s clear that something has to be done:

“I’m open to anything that is practical, that’s going to be easy to enforce… I think when it comes to weapons, assault weapons, and semi-automatic weapons, background checks, whatever is going to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill, we need to look at it in a different way,” Braun says.

President Trump is calling for more focus on restricting the mentally ill’s access to guns, while Democrats are calling for the Senate to look at a unversal background-checks proposal that passed in the House earlier this year.