Braun, FSA Director Fordyce Headline Shop Talk in Attica Tuesday

The Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership and Policy Committee (ISA) and the Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) have organized a second Shop Talk session with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and added USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) Administrator Richard Fordyce to the list of speakers. Braun and Fordyce will listen to farmers’ concerns from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Cottingham Farms near Attica, Ind. Farm Credit MidAmerica is sponsoring the Shop Talk. ISA and ICGA present Shop Talks to allow Hoosier farmers an opportunity to discuss vital farm policies with federal lawmakers.

Fordyce was sworn in as director of the FSA on May 23, 2018. In this role, he leads a network of more than 2,100 county and 50 state offices that support agricultural production across America. Fordyce is a fourth-generation farmer from Bethany, Mo., and previously served as the Missouri FSA executive director since November 2017.

Braun talked about international trade disruptions, trade aid funding and the state’s crop challenges this season during his first Shop Talk of the summer on July 19 at a farm near Vincennes, Ind. This time, Braun hopes to listen to the concerns of farmers in northern Indiana.

“I’m very happy to have FSA Director Richard Fordyce speak with us at the next Shop Talk,” said ICGA President Mike Beard. “The FSA is on the front lines of the programs and policies offered by the USDA. To have the opportunity to ask questions with the leader of the agency is rare, and Richard is one of us. I had the pleasure to work with him as the United Soybean Board director from Missouri. Bring your questions, and he will have frank and honest answers. Of course, we never take for granted the time we have to spend with our leaders in Congress. I’m pleased that Sen. Braun has been willing to speak with us so frequently.”

ISA and ICGA staff plan to host a Shop Talk event for each of U.S. representative in their Congressional district this summer. Tentative remaining Shop Talks include:

August 15 – Shop Talk with Rep. Susan Brooks, 4-6 p.m. at Kirkpatrick Farms near Greentown, Ind.

August 16 – Shop Talk with Rep. Larry Bucshon, 9-11 a.m. in Sullivan County, Ind.

August 16 – Shop Talk with Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, 4-6 p.m. at Doyle Seed and Treatment near Crothersville, Ind.

August 19 – Shop Talk with Rep. Jim Banks in Wells County

August 20 – Shop Talk with Rep. Larry Bucshon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Dubois County, Ind.

August 21 – Shop Talk with Rep. Greg Pence, 4-6 p.m. at Ramsey Farms in Shelbyville, Ind.

August 22 – Shop Talk with Rep. Jackie Walorski hosted by Mike Yoder at Crystal View Dairy Farm in Elkhart County

For additional information, contact Lauren Taylor at ltaylor@indianasoybean.com.