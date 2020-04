NATIONAL (WOWO): Gas station chain BP is offering a discount to those on the front lines of the war against COVID-19.

BP announced over the weekend that they will be offering 50 cents off per gallon to all first responders and healthcare workers as a “thank you” for their efforts.

To get the discount, you’ll first have to head to a specific place on the BP website to verify your status. Then just enter the discount code when you fill up.

You can sign up here.