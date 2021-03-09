Boys and Girls Club to expand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Expansion plans are in the works for a Fort Wayne non-profit.

The Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne is expanding and will soon become the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Indiana.

In 2020, the Fort Wayne and Marion chapters merged, but retained their own local advisory boards. Now the Fort Wayne Chapter is looking to expand across Northeast Indiana with new locations and mergers, bringing their support for kids to areas that need it most in a stronger and more effective way.

Other non-profits, including Big Brothers-Big Sisters, Junior Achievement, and the American Red Cross, have taken a similar regional approach.