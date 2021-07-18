Boy severely injured after van strikes him

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A four-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a van.

Saturday at around 6:36 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to East 4th Street, in front of Lawton Park in reference to a crash involving a four-year-old boy.

According to police, a van was traveling east on 4th Street in front of the Lawton Park entrance when a four-year-old boy darted south across the road in the path of the van. The van was unable to stop before striking the boy.

The boy was taken to Lutheran Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department sent out the Ft. Wayne/Allen Co. Crash Team (FACT) to fully investigate the scene. According to the preliminary investigation, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.