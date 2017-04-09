Boy in serious condition after being hit by car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A 9-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle at a Fort Wayne intersection.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it happened just past 6:40pm Sunday on Shadyoak Drive, near Radcliffe Court, when the boy, who was driving a small ATV, drove into the path of a westbound vehicle while trying to cross the street.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital. The driver of the vehicle that hit the boy remained on the scene to speak with investigators. The crash is still under investigation.