Boy Scout fees to rise 80%

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s going to cost more to sign up your kids for the Boy Scouts of America.

The Anthony Wayne Area Council tells the Journal Gazette fees for boys and girls will go up 80% next year due to the rising cost of liability insurance for the national organization, thanks to recent sexual abuse lawsuits.

While the fee for adult leaders is only going up three dollars, the fee for kids will rise from $33 to $60 per year. Some are worried the hikes are big enough to keep people from signing up.

National Boy Scout leaders say they’re setting up an assistance fund for families who have problems covering the increase.