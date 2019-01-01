Boy fatally shot on New Year’s Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A boy is dead after being shot Monday afternoon near downtown Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to a local hospital where the male juvenile had been taken after being shot while in a vehicle at the intersection of Lafayette and Williams Streets. The shooting apparently happened just after 4:30pm.

The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police found several shell casings at the intersection where the shooting happened.

At this time there is no suspect information or vehicle information. Investigators are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about it, to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.