Boudreau, Komets prepare for “daunting task”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets kicked off their 68th training camp Monday afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This season will also be the 30th under the ownership of the Franke family.

New coach Ben Boudreau, son of former Komet coach and player Bruce Boudreau, tells WOWO News he understands the importance of taking over such a longstanding franchise:

“I have to understand that, I have to understand the history of the Komets, and what the expectations are, not only from our staff and ownership and the city’s expectations are, as well. It’s a daunting task.”

The team has a lot of new faces, including Dylan Ferguson, who has been assigned to play goalie for the Ks by the Vegas Golden Nights, the Komets’ NHL affiliate. Also new to the team is 24-year-old forward Isaiah Crawford, who Boudreau pointed out as the first player to come to the Komets from nearby Trine University.

Boudreau acknowledges that many fans felt the 2018-2019 campaign was a disappointment, especially with some embarrassing losses at home, and he vowed to push the team to be consistent and perform at their best in front of the Fort Wayne faithful.

The Komets will play a pair of preseason games against Wheeling this Friday and Saturday, then host the Kalamazoo Wings for their home opener on October 12th. Listen to Komet hockey all season long on WOWO.