Botanical Conservatory to reopen Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne landmark is reopening this weekend.

The Foellinger Freimann Botanical Conservatory will reopen to the public Sunday with the introduction of a new exhibit called “Present Tense, Future Calm.”

The Conservatory says the idea is to invite visitors to escape the turbulence of daily life by touring a half-dozen or more rooms of specially-arranged and designed gardens.

The Conservatory is one of many public attractions, museums, and park facilities re-opening this weekend as more coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Some children’s exhibits will still remain closed, however, due to sanitation requirements.

Admission is $5 per adult, $3 per child age 3-17, and free for children age 2 and under. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 12am-4pm, and Thursday 10am-8pm.