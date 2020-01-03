Boone County Farm Family Honored to be Recognized

2019-IN-Farm-Family-of-year

The new Indiana Farm Family of the Year says knowing how to work through family problems and serving the Lord and community have kept the farm in the family in Boone County. The Everett family was honored during the Indiana Farm Bureau State Convention in December, the 23rd such honor, and sponsored by AgriNews and Beck’s Hybrids.

Doug Everett said his great grandfather started this century-long ride just outside of Lebanon.

“My great grandfather bought the farm about a hundred years ago, and we raise corn, soybeans and wheat and no livestock,” he said. “We thought four kids was enough and we don’t need any livestock. We just enjoy being a good family and my parents taught me at a young age to work hard and serve the Lord and serve the community, so we do all that.”

And those family problems they’ve had to work through? It’s inevitable in any family business.

“It’s like any family or any marriage, there’s a lot of arguing, a lot of disagreements, and you have to learn how to fight well. I don’t mean fight good, but fight well, and that’s something my father and I had a lot of challenges when I first came back. He had his ways and I had my ways, and now I’m seeing it firsthand because I have sons who are trying to tell me what to do. So, we’re having to learn how to work together, and I think most successful farms have to learn that.”

Doug Everett knows all about the Farm Family award, and he was humbled that his family is now in such company.

“We know several of the previous winners, and we don’t really consider ourselves at their caliber, but we really appreciate the award and were humbled by it,” he told HAT. “There’s a lot of outstanding farmers in this room and to represent them is a big honor.”

(Pictured L-R: Ashley Fischer-Beck’s, Jim Henry-Agri News, Logan Glassburn, Luke Everett, Doug and Nanette Everett, Carolyn and Aaron Everett, Brittney and Tyler Everett, and Sally Steffy – unable to attend were Doug’s sister, Linda Patneaude, and her husband, Bruce, part owners, and Doug and Nanette’s daughter, Abby Nice)