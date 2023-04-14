Bomb threats affect dozens of school districts in central Indiana, NACS in Allen County

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana, WOWO News) – Friday classes for somewhere between 35 and 40 school districts in Central Indiana have been impacted by bomb threats.

RELATED: Northwest Allen County Schools Receive Bomb Threat, eLearning Day Issued For Friday

Some schools cancelled classes completely, while others chose to follow an e-learning schedule. Check with your school district for updated information.

The threat, when translated to English, says, “One of your schools has a bomb inside. It is well built, solid and discreetly [sic] located. Considering that today is your last day, I think it is appropriate for you to pray to God. Allah is the greatest.”

Northwest Allen County Schools posted Friday on their Facebook page that the threat received by them Thursday was similar to those received in other school districts in the state.