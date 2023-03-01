Bomb Threat Made At Northeast Indiana Middle School

FREMONT, Ind. (WOWO): Police were told of two students making a bomb threat at Fremonth Middle School Tuesday.

A Facebook Post from Freemont Community Schools says the administration was told about a student who made comments the school was going to go “1, 2, 3, boom.” Another student who heard that said “I really think he will do it, I think he will blow up the school.”

The students involved were removed from school to avoid any disruptions.

Two other students who rode the same as the students who were suspended claim they overheard a conversation which made them think those two students were planning an attack on the school. Those students told their parents and the cops were called.

The school told the two suspects that they are going to be suspended while police investigate.

The suspects have not been identified and no arrests have been made.