Boil water advisory lifted in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): The boil water advisory has been lifted in Fort Wayne as of Saturday morning.

Fort Wayne City Utilities and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management lifted the advisory after drinking water tests showed no contamination. All residents may use water from the tap for cooking or drinking without any precautions.

Friday morning, city utilities enacted the boil advisory after a vehicle struck a power line, causing a power surge at the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant. The advisory affected areas in the northwest, southwest and southeast part of the city.