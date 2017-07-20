Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ind. (WOWO): A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of Woodburn.

According to the city’s website, the advisory was issued Wednesday night and is in place for residents on College Street, Stenger Street and Rupp Street, between Core and Carl streets.

The advisory will be in place until further notice and residents are being advised to boil all water before consumption.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the following steps are recommended during a Boil Water Advisory:

Fill a pot with water.

Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 1 minute.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

Currently, it’s unclear why the advisory was issued. In the meantime, anyone with questions can call City Hall at (260) 632-5318 or Superintendent Ryan Walls at (260) 450-2410.