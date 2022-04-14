Body of missing woman found in Wabash River

GENEVA, Ind. (Release) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of Melissa R. Vickers, 39, of Decatur was recovered from the Wabash River on Tuesday, April 12. Vickers was reported missing on March 12.

Officers were alerted to the site by a 911 call from a passerby.

The investigation is ongoing, and an exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Indiana Conservation Officers are being assisted in the investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, and Decatur Police Department.