STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Conservation Officers found the body of a missing boater Sunday night at Hamilton Lake.

Officers found the body of Mason Shuey, 18 of Ottawa, Ohio, at 9:23 p.m.

His cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Officers say that Shuey was on a boat and went into the water at around midnight Sunday morning and was not seen again.