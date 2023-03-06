Body of Bryant man recovered from flood waters in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Indiana Department of Natural Resources) – The body of a Bryant man was recovered in flood waters late this morning in rural Adams County.

At approximately 5:44 a.m., responders were dispatched to the area of County Road 300 West just north of 850 South.

Upon arrival, responders located an unoccupied Chevy Express van in the flood water just north of the Wabash River. The van had driven around a swing gate with signs stating the road was closed due to high water.

At approximately 11:05 a.m., the body of Anthony Gors, 55, of Bryant, was recovered from the water a short distance from the van.

The incident is still under investigation.

In addition to DNR law enforcement, agencies assisting on scene were the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Jay County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur Police Department, Geneva Fire Department, Berne Fire Department, Decatur Fire Department, Adams County Technical Rescue Team, Adams County EMS, Lutheran Air, and the Adams County Coroner’s Office.