Body of 6-year-old girl recovered from Bixler Lake in Kendallville

Kendallville, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the recovery of a 6-year-old girl’s body from Bixler Lake Saturday.

The girl was last seen swimming in shallow water before being found unresponsive by relatives at around 1:02 p.m. Despite efforts by family members and responders, she was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:35 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting the Indiana Conservation Officers were the Kendallville Fire Department, Kendallville Police Department, and Parkview Noble County EMS.

In light of the incident, Indiana Conservation Officers emphasize the importance of wearing personal flotation devices near or in the water, as well as closely monitoring children in aquatic environments.