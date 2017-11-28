Body found in Wabash home, investigation underway

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A death investigation is underway in Wabash County after a 47-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning.

Wabash Police were called just before 11:00 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Erie Street in reference to a deceased male, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Once inside they found the 47-year-old man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Wabash County Coroner’s office will be scheduling an autopsy. Meantime this is still an active investigation. Stay tuned to WOWO as we will pass along more details once they become available.