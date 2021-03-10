Body found after house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a body was found after a house fire Monday.

Officials were notified that a body was found after a house fire in the 3400 block of E. State Blvd.

The man was identified as Edmund W. Burnette, 72. He had not been seen for several days. Apartment management entered into his apartment and discovered a fire had occurred with smoke damage, but that the fire extinguished itself. Burnette was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner is asking for help from anyone who has information on Burnette’s next of kin, including his daughter and her whereabouts. Call 260-449-7389.

His cause and manner of death are still pending.

The incident is still under investigation.