NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Noble County dispatch was alerted of a female body found near a road Sunday afternoon.

Someone alerted Noble County 911 that they saw a woman’s body in the 11000 block of County Road 500 South near LaOtto at around 2 p.m.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case as a homicide. If you have any information, contact them at (260) 636-2182.