FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Indiana native who built a car dealership kingdom has died.

Bob Rohrman, who owned dealerships in Fort Wayne, Chicago, and Lafayette, among a total of 32 locations in several states, died Tuesday night, according to a statement from his family provided to Chicago TV station WGN. He was in his mid-80s.

No cause of death was immediately released.

The Bob Rohrman Auto Group in Fort Wayne includes Infiniti, Kia, Lexus, Nissan, Subaru, and Toyota dealerships.