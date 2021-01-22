Bob Evans recalls more than 4,000 pounds of sausage

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WOWO-FOX NEWS): Bob Evans is recalling thousands of pounds of sausage after receiving complaints about thin blue rubber in the products. The Ohio-based company said the impacted products were produced on Dec. 17.

The recall impacts 4,200 pounds of raw pork sausage packaged in 1-lb. chubs that are labeled “Bob Evans Italian Sausage.” The impacted products have a lot code of 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of JAN 31 21.” An establishment number “EST. 6785” is printed above the “USE/FRZ BY” date, and the products were shipped to retailers in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

It was not immediately clear what caused the contamination or how the rubber ended up in the products.