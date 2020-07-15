BMV to resume driving skills exams July 16

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will resume driving skills exams on July 16 in select communities.

Due to the pandemic, more than 4,000 Hoosiers had exams canceled. Those exams were rescheduled in late June.

Appointments will be available at all branches by July 24. They must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance and a maximum of 3 weeks in advance.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

For exams, you must answer a health screening, have at least two windows slightly opened in your vehicle, and wear a mask.