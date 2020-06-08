BMV to expand operations starting June 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will allow walk-ins along with a limited appointment schedule starting on June 15.

This includes all transactions at branches with the exception of driving skills exams. Details on when those will resume are expected within the next few weeks.

BMV branches will continue to follow CDC guidelines by limiting the number of people inside branches, with spacing marked for those waiting outside.

BMV employees facing customers are required to wear masks, and customers are encouraged to do the same. The bureau also urges Hoosiers to complete transactions online when possible or to visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center or return renewal through USPS pre-printed forms.

For a full rundown of branch schedules, click here. For more information on services, click here.