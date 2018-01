FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – BMV Connect will launch its first 24-hour self-service terminal in Fort Wayne this Friday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Fort Wayne Pine Valley BMV License Branch, 10204 Coldwater Road, at 10 a.m.

New BMV Connect centers will provide more than ten BMV services by convenience of touch-screen terminals.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb, BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy and other elected officials will join the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles for the ceremony.