BMV extends hours for Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced extended hours at all branches for Election Day.

Branches will be open on Monday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used as photo identification at the polls.

Those who must take a knowledge or driving skills exam to get or renew a license can also opt to obtain a free ID card in order to vote.

Those who have a driver’s license ID card that has expired after the last general election on Nov. 6, 2018 may use the expired card as proof of ID for voting.

Also, the temporary paper credentials issued at license branches are acceptable proof of identification to vote.

You must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age on or before the next general or municipal election and have these documents in order to obtain a free ID card or driver’s license: