BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): Bluffton Mayor Ted Ellis will not seek a seventh term as mayor.

Ted Ellis, 71, announced Monday that he won’t seek another term due to his age and health reasons.

“Six years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease,” Ellis said. “While I am generally healthy, we know that the disease will progress and I plan to make the most of my retirement years.”

Ellis was elected back in 1995. His current term ends on January 1, 2020.