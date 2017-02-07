Bluffton man dies in ATV crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died Monday after an ATV crash.

24-year-old Christopher Penrod of Bluffton was killed when the ATV he was driving crashed in a field in Wells County. The crash happened before 4:30am Sunday when Penrod’s ATV struck a large metal post in a field on Bluffton’s north side. He was thrown from the vehicle.

The cause of death has been ruled as Blunt Force Trauma. The manner of death and the crash itself is still under investigation.