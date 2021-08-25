Bluffton-Harrison teacher may have to take down rainbow flag

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): A “gay pride” flag on display in an area eighth grade classroom may have to come down soon.

The Bluffton-Harrison school board met last night to draft a policy on “controversial topics” within classrooms after some parents complained about a rainbow flag posted in Bluffton Middle School teacher Bev Balash’s classroom. She tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s been there for a couple of years:

“We go in there and have a conversation about what the flag means and why it’s in my room,” Balash said. “It’s a symbol of love, and safety, and acceptance. That’s great, that’s great to me. That’s why it’s there so that my kids can have a safe place to go.”

Superintendent Brad Yates says while no official action was taken last night, under the current policy being drafted, the flag will have to come down. A final decision will be made on September 13th.