Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights Now Open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Cold weather is officially here, and the holidays are rapidly approaching which means another annual Fort Wayne tradition has also returned and has grown even bigger. Following another banner year in 2021, Blue Jacket is expanding some new fan favorites. The Fort Wayne-based nonprofit, now in its 8th year running the area’s most popular holiday event, promises new displays and an expanded footprint for the return of the open-air Santa’s Christmas Market, which will be at the beginning of the route this year. The Fantasy of Lights, now in its 28th season, traditionally kicks off on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, but opened early this year on Sunday Night.

Admission will remain $10 per car to experience the nearly 2-mile route, which will feature over 150 scenes made up of over 450 pieces, 25 more than in 2021. The Fantasy of Lights drive-thru will continue to open earlier at 5:30 p.m. to help alleviate traffic congestion.