At this time last year we were all focusing on how to make Thanksgiving safe for family gatherings. Now, some COVID headlines are kinda just noise – blah, blah, blah. So you might have missed some really good news that broke Friday. HealthCall’s Lee Kelso has the details on why popping a pill may beat the pandemic.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.