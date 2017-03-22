Blue Buffalo recalls type of wet dog food due to potential health risks

INDIANA, (WOWO/AP): Blue Buffalo Company is voluntarily recalling one production lot of BLUE Wilderness(r) Rocky Mountain RecipeTM Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs, as the product has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally-occurring beef thyroid hormones.
Dogs ingesting the food may have symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing.
The voluntary recall is limited to one production lot of the following product:
|Product Name
|UPC Code
|Best Buy Date
|BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain
Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet
Food for Adult Dogs 12.5 oz can
|840243101153
|June 7, 2019 (found
on the bottom of the can)
Affected products were distributed nationally through pet specialty and on-line retailers.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled food, should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions, contact Blue Buffalo at 866-201-9072 from 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time Monday through Friday, or by email at CustomerCare@bluebuffalo.com for more information.