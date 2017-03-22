Blue Buffalo recalls type of wet dog food due to potential health risks

Dogs ingesting the food may have symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing.

The voluntary recall is limited to one production lot of the following product:

Product Name UPC Code Best Buy Date BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain

Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet

Food for Adult Dogs 12.5 oz can 840243101153 June 7, 2019 (found

on the bottom of the can)

Affected products were distributed nationally through pet specialty and on-line retailers.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled food, should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions, contact Blue Buffalo at 866-201-9072 from 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time Monday through Friday, or by email at CustomerCare@bluebuffalo.com for more information.