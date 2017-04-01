Blue Bucket Brigade at the Mad Ants game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Members of the Blue Bucket Brigade will be collecting donations this weekend.

The Blue Bucket Brigade is a community awareness campaign that aims to connect local law enforcement with local at-risk youth. In an attempt to raise awareness and funds for the campaign, Debbie Stellwagen with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, tells WOWO News, the brigade will be at Saturday night’s Mad Ants game.

“We will have our blue buckets out there, and we would encourage everyone, if you feel so moved, to donate to the cause. Any funds raised go towards enhance the programs that we already have and to develop to new programs to bring these officers and kids together.”

For more information, go to bluebucketbrigade.org.

