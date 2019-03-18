Blood pressure medication recalled, may cause cancer

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for several lots of blood pressure medication, as it may cause cancer.

The FDA announced the recall Friday, stating the repackaged lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets may contain trace amounts of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA), which is a potential carcinogen.

Its manufacturer, Hetero Labs Limited, has not received any reports of adverse side effects related to the recall.

The recalled medication is packaged in 30-count bottles and includes the NDC number: 68645-494-54.

Recalled lot numbers are listed below:

180190 (EXP. 10/2020)

180191 (EXP. 10/2020)

181597 (EXP. 02/2021)

The medication was distributed to pharmacies nationwide.

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging LLC is notifying its distributors and customers in writing. Instructions for returning the recalled medication will be provided in the recall letter.