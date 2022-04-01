Blackhawk Middle School Student Expected To Be Ok After Being Hit Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An 11-year-old girl is expected to be OK after a vehicle struck her Thursday near her school in northeast Fort Wayne. The collision marked the second time in about three months that a Blackhawk Middle School student walking to school suffered injuries at State Boulevard and Arrowwood/Busche Drive. Thursday’s accident happened just before 7 a.m. The child suffered minor injuries, complaining of pain to her side, said Detective Paul Meitz of the Fort Wayne Police Department. Meitz told the Journal Gazette that the girl was taken to a hospital for an assessment and is expected to be ok.