Blackhawk Christian Basketball Coach Loses Battle With Cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was a tough two year fight, but unfortunately the fight has come to an end. Blackhawk Christian High School Basketball Coach, Marc Davidson battled cancer with faith and dignity, setting an example for his players, family, and loved ones all the same. Davidson passed away on Monday at the age of 49.

