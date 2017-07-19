Blackford County Jail inmate pronounced dead Tuesday

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police are conducting an investigation into the death of a Blackford County Jail inmate.

The inmate, identified as 24-year-old Victoria R. Seats of Hartford City, was found by Jail Officers in a semi-responsive state in her cell around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday.

It appeared at the time she had suffered from a seizure.

Jail Officers summoned the EMS, and when Seats became unresponsive they performed CPR until medics arrived.

Medics performed additional life saving measures on the way to the hospital.

Seats was pronounced deceased around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday by hospital medical staff.

No foul play is suspected at this time, and results from an autopsy and toxicology are pending.

The death is still under investigation.