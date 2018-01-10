Black ice leads to four dozen crashes in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This morning’s commute was treacherous for many.
Some light drizzle that fell this morning, starting at around 5:30am, ended up freezing on the asphalt, causing too many slide-off crashes for police dispatchers to count for us, not to mention a crash that closed a portion of I-69 near Auburn.
In Fort Wayne alone, police responded to 48 crashes – three of which had injuries – between 5am and 9am.
We’re expected to thaw out today and tomorrow with highs in the 50s, but wintry weather like snow and ice will be back starting on Friday.
I’d like to thank the street department. I realize the temperatures are supposed to go up today but they were below freezing last night and into early this morning. It’s hard to stop or do anything on glare ice. They should have at least been monitoring and anticipating this. Saw three accidents on the way to work and almost was in one of them. Keep up the great work.