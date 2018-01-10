Black ice leads to four dozen crashes in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This morning’s commute was treacherous for many.

Some light drizzle that fell this morning, starting at around 5:30am, ended up freezing on the asphalt, causing too many slide-off crashes for police dispatchers to count for us, not to mention a crash that closed a portion of I-69 near Auburn.

In Fort Wayne alone, police responded to 48 crashes – three of which had injuries – between 5am and 9am.

We’re expected to thaw out today and tomorrow with highs in the 50s, but wintry weather like snow and ice will be back starting on Friday.