Bishop Dwenger to host Annual Show Choir Invitational

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bishop Dwenger High School will be hosting the Summit Show Choir Invitational on Saturday January 27, 2018 in their main gymnasium.

It’ll feature 19 choirs from Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas for a day of music and dancing. The day will begin with a 7:30 am performance by Bishop Dwenger’s own unisex choir, Elegance, and continue throughout the day with performances by unisex, as well as, small and large mixed choirs.

Day awards will start at 7:15 pm and finals will begin at 8:30 pm. Night show awards will begin at 11 pm.

Admission prices are $15 full day admission, $10 for either the day or night show only, and $10 all day for students. Admission is free for children 5 and under.