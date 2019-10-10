Billy Joel to hold concert in South Bend June 20th

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): Another major concert has been announced for Notre Dame Stadium.

Billy Joel will be performing in South Bend on June 20th, 2020, the University announced today.

Having sold more than 150 million records, Joel is one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in the world, with a large catalog of hits that include Piano Man, Uptown Girl, and more.

Tickets go on sale on October 18th to the general public, but American Express cardholders can get their tickets starting Monday at 10 am.

The show comes on the heels of country music megastar Garth Brooks’ highly-praised show at the stadium last year.