Bill would create incentives for remote workers

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business): The Indiana House is considering a bill designed to attract more remote workers to Indiana, though it is nearing a deadline to continue.

WIBC/Network Indiana Statehouse Bureau Chief Eric Berman reports the bill, authored by Representative Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne), would offer remote workers up to $8,500 to move to the Hoosier State.

The bill would create a $1-million pilot program, which would be enough to pay more than 100 workers to move to Indiana if they each received the full amount. The money could be used offset moving costs, technology costs, or as an income tax credit.

Berman reports the bill was approved 10-1 by the House Commerce Committee, but still must be approved by the Ways and Means Committee. However, spending bills must be approved by the latter committee by Tuesday and the bill was not scheduled for a hearing as of Monday afternoon.

The bill comes a month after Indianapolis-based TMap LLC launched an online marketplace to help remote workers find such incentives that are being offered throughout the country.

Co-founder Evan Hock told Inside INdiana Business the pandemic has brought the issue of offering remote work incentives, which had already been implemented in a few communities, to the forefront.