Bill To Protect Hoosiers’ Data Sent To Governor Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Senate Enrolled Act 5 would establish valuable consumer rights regarding personal data and require businesses to have data protection assessment and security checks. The Senate Republican Caucus priority bill, authored by State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) to protect Hoosiers’ data was sent to governor Thursday.

Current Indiana law requires businesses to alert consumers about security breaches that have placed their personal information in jeopardy. SEA 5 will allow consumers to protect themselves before a breach even occurs by going as far as requiring companies to delete their information from the company’s database completely, if they so desire.

Five states have passed similar legislation, but consumer data privacy laws are only in effect in two states.