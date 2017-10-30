Bill Konyha named President of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Bill Konyha has been appointed President of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana.

Konyha will be responsible for planning, overseeing and executing all efforts for the Regional Chamber.

He has served as president of the Indiana Economic Development Association (IEDA) and as chairperson of the IEDA Legislative Committee. Konya also led efforts to replace the state Historic Tax Credit program with the Historic Renovation Grant program while Executive Director of OCRA.

“I am very excited to join the Regional Chamber and anxious to work with our members to advocate for the continued improvement of the business environment and quality of life in Northeast Indiana,” said Konya in a press release. “It will be great to help to shape laws, policies and regulations to create opportunities for the businesses and people of our 11-county region.”

For more information, visit neinadvocates.com.